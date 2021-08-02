The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

SGPYY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

