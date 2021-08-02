The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $293.13 and last traded at $291.55, with a volume of 10335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.03.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

