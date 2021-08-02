The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Martin Bernard Davis Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $64.08. 3,485,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.89.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.