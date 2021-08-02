The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

