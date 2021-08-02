THEKEY Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $62,605.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

