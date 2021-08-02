Throne Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004491 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $486,421.42 and approximately $48.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

