Timothy Regan Sells 4,130 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dropbox by 32.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

