Timothy Weller Sells 14,678 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39.

On Monday, June 28th, Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20.

MSP opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 74.54. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at $14,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $17,098,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.