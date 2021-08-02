Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

