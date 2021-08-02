Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 69,456 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up 4.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $57,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.19. 28,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,157. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.60. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

