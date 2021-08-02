Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $552.96. 3,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $220.33 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

