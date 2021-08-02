Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $73.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

