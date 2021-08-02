Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $23.52 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TPRKY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.