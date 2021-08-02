Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

TREC opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 54,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $448,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

