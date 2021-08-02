Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

