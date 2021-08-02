Trevali Mining (TREVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.
Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.
Trevali Mining Company Profile
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.
