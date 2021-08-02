TRH Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 93,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

