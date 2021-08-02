TRH Financial LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

