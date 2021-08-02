TRH Financial LLC Sells 14,295 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE ED traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

