Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

