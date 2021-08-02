Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$2.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

TCW traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. 1,971,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

