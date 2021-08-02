TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Review

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.19% 1.34% First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.64 $64.81 million $2.16 18.25 First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.79 $202.03 million $1.42 34.39

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TriCo Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.59, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

