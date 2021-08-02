TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Hits $30,018.19

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $30,018.19 and $52,592.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.