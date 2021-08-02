TrueFi Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

