Truist Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Truist from $575.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.96. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

