Truist Securities Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $143.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Xilinx by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.