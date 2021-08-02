Truist Securities Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

