Truist Securities Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

