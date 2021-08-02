Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 334,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 53,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,269. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.