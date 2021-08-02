Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 74,072 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.