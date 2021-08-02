Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $590,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 216,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Agenus by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

