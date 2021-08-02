Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $497,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $16,454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.