Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 21,900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products

