Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $578,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

