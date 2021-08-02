Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

