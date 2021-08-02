Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$13.00 Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

