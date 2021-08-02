Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,876. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

