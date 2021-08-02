U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

USB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $55.46. 235,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,523. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

