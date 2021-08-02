UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

