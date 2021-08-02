UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.15 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

