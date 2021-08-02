UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.