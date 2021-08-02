UBS Group AG Sells 9,133 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

