UBS Group AG Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAPA stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

