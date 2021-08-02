UBS Group Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €265.07 ($311.85).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at €258.15 ($303.71) on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a fifty-two week high of €254.00 ($298.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €244.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.