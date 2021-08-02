UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post sales of $45.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.64 million to $46.28 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $40.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,612. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

