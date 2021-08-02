UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.