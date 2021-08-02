Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.91. 52,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,342. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

