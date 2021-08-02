United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UNC opened at C$108.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. United Co.s has a one year low of C$91.50 and a one year high of C$112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.11.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

