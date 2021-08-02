United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Trimmed by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $33.59. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

