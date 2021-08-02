United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $379.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $180.03. 10,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,494. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

