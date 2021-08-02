Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.08.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.94. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.46. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

